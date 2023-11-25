A new study from the University of Manchester suggests that establishing a regular rhythm of exercise at the same time each day can have numerous beneficial effects.

The study, conducted on mice, found that this improvement can affect local biological clocks in the joints and spine, as reported by Science Alert.

The brain has a central biological clock, but there are also other, more localized clocks in different parts of the body. According to the study, exercise can reset these localized clocks at the same time each day, helping them synchronize better with the central clock in the brain.

"Our results showed that physical activity in the morning, associated with the daily sleep cycle, transmits time information from the central light-sensitive clock in the brain to skeletal tissues that carry weight," explains King-Jun Meng, a chronobiologist at the University of Manchester.

The study used genetic reports to monitor the clocks in the cartilage and spine of mice that exercised at different times. The results indicate that it is possible to improve clock synchronization in different parts of the body and emphasize the importance of regularity in exercise for overall bone and joint health.

