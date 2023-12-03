Tea is not only a pleasant drink but also a healing one thanks to its alkaloids and antioxidants. However, when choosing between black and green tea, you should consider their effect on blood pressure.

Tea contains various alkaloids, the most famous of which is caffeine. Other important alkaloids include theobromine, nophylline, hypoxanthine, and paraxanthine, which are caffeine antagonists. When you drink tea, you first feel the effects of caffeine, but antagonists have the opposite effect, lowering blood pressure and providing a calming effect, dailynews.kyiv.ua writes.

The fermentation that black tea has undergone allows you to preserve vitamins and compounds that make the effect of caffeine more stable. Black tea keeps blood vessels in good shape for longer and is therefore considered ideal for those with low blood pressure.

In green tea, the effect of caffeine is observed faster, and antagonists react more sharply. This makes green tea more acceptable for those who face high blood pressure.

When choosing between black and green tea, you should take into account your own blood pressure and individual characteristics of the body. Remember that tea is not just a delicious drink but also an important factor for your health.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medications, diagnoses, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

