Secret spice for blood sugar control: add to all dishes

Cinnamon is a spice that not only spices up desserts and drinks, but has health benefits you may not have known about.

Nutritionist Ilana Muhlstein admitted that she adds cinnamon to almost every dish due to its ability to lower blood sugar levels. This is reported by shefinds.

How cinnamon affects sugar levels:

Increases insulin sensitivity: insulin is a hormone that helps the body utilize sugar from the blood. Cinnamon makes cells more sensitive to insulin, which means sugar is better absorbed.

insulin is a hormone that helps the body utilize sugar from the blood. Cinnamon makes cells more sensitive to insulin, which means sugar is better absorbed. Slows the absorption of carbohydrates: after a meal, sugar from food enters the bloodstream. Cinnamon slows down this process, which helps avoid blood sugar spikes.

The nutritionist advises adding cinnamon to oatmeal, yogurt, porridge and sprinkle it densely on baked goods. Coffee, tea and smoothies can be consumed with cinnamon. The expert added: cinnamon is not only delicious, but also a healthy spice that can be your ally in maintaining healthy blood sugar levels.

She noted that cinnamon is not a cure and cannot replace medication for diabetes. Therefore, it is recommended to consult a doctor before using cinnamon for medicinal purposes.

