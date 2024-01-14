How to speed up your metabolism to lose weight: three spices will help

Using spices to boost your metabolism is a popular way to maintain a healthy weight. Some of the most effective spices for this purpose include cinnamon, cayenne pepper, and ginger.

Nutritionist Krutika Nanavati spoke about the "power of spices" in a commentary to SheFinds. She claims that the three spices speed up metabolism, so they should be included in your diet.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is known for its sweet and spicy flavor, as well as its health benefits. Studies have shown that cinnamon can increase insulin sensitivity, which can help regulate blood sugar and speed up metabolism. Cinnamon also contains antioxidants that may help protect against inflammation and other health problems.

Cayenne pepper

Cayenne pepper is another popular choice for boosting metabolism. It contains capsaicin, a substance that increases thermogenesis, the process by which the body produces heat and burns more calories. Cayenne pepper can also help reduce appetite and promote a feeling of fullness.

Ginger

Ginger is another healthy spice that can help speed up your metabolism. It contains gingerol, a substance that can raise body temperature and promote calorie burning. Ginger can also help improve digestion and reduce appetite.

How to incorporate spices into your diet

You can add them to foods such as cereals, yogurts, vegetable dishes, and soups. You can also add them to drinks such as tea, smoothie, and coffee.

