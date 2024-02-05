The mystery of why cats are obsessed with human armpits has been solved

When your cat licks your hands or sniffs your feet, they are not only expressing their love for you, but also exploring the world through an unrivaled world of scents. Using their scent glands and olfactory receptors, they create and exchange scent identifiers to communicate and recognize each other.

Cats use scent glands on their faces to identify unique scent markers, similar to how we recognize a face. Odors that remain on clothing and skin are also of interest to cats, especially if it's the scent of their favorite owner, AnimalReport writes.

Cats perceive the world more strongly because of their olfactory receptors, and your scent is associated with protection, safety, community and family for them. Also, if your cat is licking your clothes or your body, it may indicate that you like and want to label you with your own scent.

Of course, it's important to be careful with deodorants, as some of their ingredients can be harmful to cats. But in general, this process of exchanging scents is a natural instinct for cats and a way for them to show you their affection and love.

Why a cat loves sniffing your armpits so much

Cats discover the true depth of their connection with you by licking or sniffing your armpits. This is due to specific apocrine sweat glands that secrete sweat high in lipids and proteins. These odors attract cats, and they sense them as pleasant and familiar.

In addition, your odor is associated with protection, safety, and pleasantness for your cat. Cats' faces are covered with odor glands, so licking or sniffing their armpit is a comfort mechanism, like a child hugging a favorite blanket.

Also, if a cat exhibits the behavior of snuggling its head under your armpit, it may be a sign of tenderness and a sense of security. The cat may consider you its family group and by resting its head back, it is showing its trust and affection.

All of these actions help the cat to bond with you, and the odors they detect play an important role in the rapport between you and your cat.

