Contrary to popular belief, a cat's nose is not a true indicator of its health; it can be wet or dry for various reasons, not always related to illness.

The experts at AskMyCats explained that a cat's nose becomes wet because of sweat glands that moisturize and cool the skin. The lacrimal canals also go to the nose, so tears from the eyes make it moist. The cat's nose can also become wet when the animal is washing.

A cat's nose is almost always dry if the animal has just woken up. A dry nose can also indicate a number of health problems, such as diabetes, hyperthyroidism, anemia, and dehydration.

When to worry:

It is worth taking your pet to the vet if it has significant nasal discharge, or if it sneezes frequently or has shortness of breath.

It is noted that a dry nose can be a sign of dehydration or illness, especially if your pet's nose is usually moist. You can tell if your pet is dehydrated by examining their gums. Dehydration often makes the gums pale rather than pink. The scruff test offers another way to determine if dehydration is a problem. Perform the test by gently pulling the skin on the back of your cat's neck. If your cat is not dehydrated, the skin will quickly snap back to the body.

