Simple ways to check the freshness of eggs at home

Eggs are often used in cooking. This versatile product must be fresh, otherwise you may be at risk of food poisoning.

You can find out if the eggs you are buying are fresh using a few simple methods. The easiest way is to put them in water. Fresh eggs will sink, while old eggs will float. This is because over time, air accumulates in the eggs and forms bubbles. These bubbles make the eggs lighter, which leads to the fact that they begin to float, writes harchi.info.

When buying eggs, pay attention to the shell. There should be no damage to it. If you shake the egg, you shouldn't feel the yolk hitting the shell walls.

It seems obvious, but one of the easiest ways to check if food has gone bad is to smell it. Fresh eggs should be odorless. If the egg smells noticeably or has a sulfur smell, it is better to throw it away.

Visual signs will also help you check if the egg has spoiled. Break the egg on a flat surface. The yolk of a fresh egg will be bright and round, and the white will not spread much. Any pink or iridescent coloration may indicate that bacteria have begun to grow inside.

Checking boiled eggs

If you still have doubts after boiling the egg, there are a few more signs to look for. Smell it again and examine the texture. A bad egg will have a strange odor and the texture will be uneven.

How to store eggs

To get a quality product, it's not enough to buy fresh eggs, you also need to take care of their proper storage at home. The best way to store eggs is to refrigerate them as soon as you get home.

It is better not to keep them out of the refrigerator for longer than 2 hours. Condensation may appear on refrigerated eggs that are at room temperature, which increases the likelihood of bacteria penetrating.

Store eggs in the carton in which they were purchased. This will help keep them fresh and prevent bacteria from entering.

Do not wash eggs before storing them. Eggshells are covered with a natural film that protects them from bacteria.

Store eggs in the refrigerator at a temperature of 0 to 4 degrees Celsius.

