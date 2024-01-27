Experts explain why it's a bad idea to pour pasta water down the sink

When you cook pasta, you probably drain the water down the sink. However, you may not know that this water can be used for many other purposes.

Pasta cooking water is rich in starch, minerals, and vitamins, making it a valuable resource for your home, writes SantePlusMag.

Here are 10 amazing ways to use pasta water:

Use it to make bread and pizza dough

Pasta water can add softness to your bread and pizza dough. Just add a few tablespoons of cooking water to the yeast with a pinch of salt. The more you add, the softer your dough will be.

For steaming vegetables

Pasta water can enhance the flavor of steamed vegetables. Simply drain the water from the vegetables and add them to the pot with the water. The vegetables will taste better than if they were cooked in plain water.

For softening legumes

Pasta water can help soften pulses such as chickpeas, beans, and lentils. Simply soak the legumes in this water overnight to help them cook faster.

For making sauces

Pasta water can add flavor to your sauces. Simply add a few tablespoons of this water to your sauce at the last minute to enhance its flavor.

To soothe swollen feet

The water in which the pasta was cooked can help soothe swollen feet. Just pour warm water over your feet for 10-15 minutes.

Use it to clean pots and pans

Pasta water contains starch, which can act as a natural detergent. Simply fill a pot or pan with hot pasta water and leave it on for a few minutes before wiping it off.

To make clay for children

Pasta water can be used to make clay for children. Simply mix the pasta water with flour and salt until you get a smooth paste.

Use it to make soup

The pasta water can be used as a base for soup. Simply add vegetables, chicken, or other ingredients and cook until tender.

Use it for hair care

Pasta water can help repair damaged hair. Simply apply some cold pasta cooking water to your hair and leave it on for 10 minutes before rinsing.

