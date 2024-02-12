Read before you get a Maine Coon: what you should know about this cat breed

Dreaming of a furry companion who will be with you 24/7? Then the Maine Coon is your cat! This giant not only amazes with its size, but also charms with its gentle character.

Maine Coon is not just a cat, it is a friend, companion, family member. Have a furry giant - and he will give you a sea of love and positivity, writes zaxid.net.

History of the breed:

Maine Coons come from the United States, where they were bred back in the 19th century.

They were once on the verge of extinction, but thanks to felinologists, they have become popular again.

Appearance:

Maine Coons are real record-breakers among cats: length up to 1 meter, weight up to 8 kg.

Their long, silky coat protects them from the cold.

Large ears with tassels, beautiful oval eyes.

Character:

Affectionate and loving cats are very attached to their people.

Inadvertently follow you tail, participate in all activities.

Very intelligent, love to play and learn new tricks.

Get along well with children, other animals and strangers.

Have a quiet gentle voice, do not meow without reason.

Needs:

Love company, do not like to be left on their own.

Love water, you can bathe once a month.

You need to comb out the hair once a week.

Need toys, scratching post, large toilet.

Health:

Maine Coons are generally healthy cats, live 10-13 years.

Subject to arthritis, dysplasia, dental problems, cardiomyopathy.

Need quality care, nutrition, activity, and veterinary exams.

