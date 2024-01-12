Why it is not recommended to wash clothes at 60 degrees

For clean laundry, you should not always wash at high temperatures. The choice of washing temperature depends on several factors such as type of fabric, level of soiling and environmental factors.

High wash temperatures are necessary to remove bacteria and germs that may be present on linens. This is especially important for bedding and home linens that are in close contact with the body, writes the publication SantePlus.

However, washing at high temperatures can damage the fabric. For example, cotton tends to shrink when washed at temperatures above 60°C.

For most garments, including cotton, washing at 40°C is sufficient. This will help maintain the quality of the fabric and save energy.

For stubborn stains, washing at 60°C may be necessary. However, before washing clothes at high temperatures, be sure to check the information on the label to make sure they can withstand washing under these conditions.

You can also wash your laundry in cold water. This option is suitable for most types of clothing and has many benefits. Washing in cold water helps to preserve the quality of the fabric, save energy and protect the environment.

Consequently, you don't have to wash your laundry at high temperatures for clean and shiny linens. Choosing the optimal washing temperature depends on several factors.

