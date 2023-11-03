How to easily remove stains and sweat odor from clothes

After washing at low temperatures, sweat stains on clothes often do not come out. It is also difficult to remove the smell of sweat on some things that should not be washed at 40 degrees or more.

To get rid of this nuisance, there are several ways to help you cope with the problem. SantePlusMag advises you to try a few proven methods: you don't need to buy expensive stain removers or bleaches for colored fabrics.

For items made of thick fabrics, you can use vinegar. Just soak your clothes in a bowl filled with 5 liters of water and half a cup of vinegar. Leave it for 30 minutes before washing by hand or machine.

You can also use lemon zest. Pour a tablespoon of grated lemon peel into a glass of warm water and pour it on the stains. Let the solution stay on the clothes for 2-3 hours. Then rinse and wash.

Alcohol (70 degrees) will also help with stains. Fill a bowl with cold water and add a glass of alcohol. Dip the clothes in the solution and leave for 24 hours before rinsing and drying.

Aspirin can also remove stains and sweat odor. Fill a bowl with water and put two effervescent aspirin tablets in it. Soak the clothes in the solution and leave them for several hours before washing them again by hand or machine.

