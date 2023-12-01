Spicy and healthy recipe for pilaf with pumpkin

This pilaf recipe from Shuba has a spicy pumpkin flavor, is quick to prepare and will surprise your guests. It's perfect for dinner.

Daily video

Ingredients:

Pumpkin - 300 g

Onion - 1 pc.

Carrots - 1 pc.

Garlic, cloves - 4 pcs.

Rice - 200 g

Canned beans - 200 g

Salt - to taste

Ground black pepper - to taste

Pilaf seasoning - to taste

Sunflower oil - 100 ml

Read also: Pumpkin tea: a tasty drink that will warm you up in the cold time

Method of preparation:

Chop the pumpkin onion and garlic, grate the carrot.

In a thick-walled saucepan fry onion and carrots until soft. Add pumpkin, garlic, salt, pepper, spices, mix and fry for 4-5 minutes.

Add the beans, rinsed rice and fill with water to cover the rice by 3 cm. Cover with a lid and simmer on a low heat for 30 minutes. Stir, adding more water if necessary. Cook for another 15 minutes under the lid.

We also advise you to pay attention to the recipe for pumpkin pie soufflé.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!