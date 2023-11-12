Pumpkin tea is a delicious and healthy drink that can be prepared at home in the fall or winter. It contains a lot of carotene, vitamins and minerals that are good for your health.

The drink can be served hot or cold. It is great for any occasion, such as a family evening, a party, or just for yourself on a cold day.

Recipe #1: pumpkin tea with honey

Ingredients:

pumpkin - 200 g,

water - 1 liter,

black or green tea - 1 teaspoon,

honey - 1/2 teaspoon.

Method of preparation:

1. Peel the pumpkin from the skin and seeds. Then grate it.

2. Mix pumpkin, water and black tea in a saucepan.

3. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

4. Strain the tea, add honey and enjoy.

Recipe #2: pumpkin tea with milk and cinnamon

Ingredients:

Pumpkin puree - 60-70 g.

Freshly brewed black tea - 2 cups.

Hot milk - 1 cup.

Cinnamon, sugar, nutmeg and cloves.

Method of preparation:

1. Bake the pumpkin and beat with a blender until pureed.

2. Add the rest of the ingredients to the mashed potatoes and blend again.

3. Pour into cups, add cinnamon, sugar, nuts or cloves.

