How to cook pumpkin pie soufflé: simple recipe

Pumpkin is not only a symbol of autumn, but also an excellent and useful ingredient for creating delicious dishes, including sweet desserts.

Daily video

Famous Ukrainian actress and director Marina Yagodkina shared a recipe for pumpkin souffle pie, which she called "Geometry" because of its beautiful shape after slicing.

Read also: Pumpkin tea: a delicious drink that will warm up in cold time

For the dough you will need:

Butter - 125 g

Flour - 1 cup

Sugar - 2-3 tbsp.

A pinch of salt

Soda + vinegar

2 yolks

Vanillin to taste

First you need to mix the butter with flour until you get a brittle mass, then add the remaining ingredients: sugar, salt, baking soda + vinegar (stew) and finally two yolks. The resulting dough should be placed in the refrigerator for 30 minutes, so that it hardens well while the filling is prepared.

For the filling:

Boil 500-600 g of pumpkin or bake it in the oven for 15 minutes.

Grind in a blender.

Add a can of condensed milk and 2 whites.

Season to taste with cinnamon, ginger, ground nutmeg.

Whisk until smooth.

In the mold, lay out the dough, creating sides. Then fill it with the filling. Bake for 10 minutes at 200 degrees, then turn down the temperature to 180 degrees and continue baking for another 40-45 minutes. Allow the pie to cool completely before cutting it to enjoy its incredible flavor.

Previously, we told you how to make pumpkin marmalade. This healthy dessert should be consumed in moderation.

Want to receive the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!