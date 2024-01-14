Anti-aging hairstyles for women over 40: photos of the best

Women over 40 should take care of a suitable hairstyle that will take years off their life. Regardless of whether you have short or long hair, you can choose a hairstyle that will rejuvenate and hide wrinkles.

Daily video

In a commentary for SheFinds, stylists named six hairstyles that can rejuvenate a woman and draw attention to her best facial features. This list includes bob, pixie, and other simple haircuts.

Also read: A stylist shows hairstyles suitable for women with any face type (photos)

The blunt bob is a simple but stylish haircut that is suitable for all hair types. It can be of any length, from short to medium, and looks good on straight or curly hair. You can style it in different ways depending on your mood.

The curtain bangs are a fashion trend that can be styled in many different ways. You can wear it straight, to the side, or combed over the top, and it can frame your face elegantly.

Traditional bangs are a classic option that never goes out of style. It can be thick and blunt or thin and sharp, and it can frame your face beautifully, hiding wrinkles on your forehead and on your temples.

Read also: Experts showed hairstyles that are perfect for women with fine hair (photos)

Money pieces are highlighted strands of hair near the face, usually lighter or brighter than the bulk of the hair. This effect can be achieved using various techniques, ranging from classic highlights and baby blondes to weaving in light strands or thin sections. Regardless of the chosen technique, the main thing is that these strands stand out against the background of the main hair.

Pixie is a textured haircut that is suitable for all hair types, but especially for straight or wavy hair. It is easy to maintain, can visually reduce age and add volume and texture to thin hair.

This hairstyle can help hide wrinkles on the forehead.

Short and wavy shaggy - this hairstyle was worn in the 70s, but it also gained popularity in 2024. If your hair is thin, this textured hairstyle will make the strands look more voluminous.

Earlier, stylists named the three best hairstyles for "mature beauties".

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!