Women's hair becomes less thick over time, and its structure becomes thinner. To hide age-related changes, it's important to choose the right hairstyles and haircuts.

Beauty experts have named "three unchanging, relevant, and fashionable haircuts" for women over 40 that will hide signs of hair thinning and make their owners look younger.

Hair expert Jean Will and professional hairdresser Lauren Holland shared their tips.

Experts advise that when going to the hairdresser, owners of long hair should ask the master to create long layers.

Lauren Holland explained that layering hides the fact that hair is thin and sparse. "Delicate and thin layer gives a more voluminous overall look without giving you a style with many layers," she explained.

Jean Will advised choosing a multi-layered wavy bob with thin bangs. The expert advises to first cut the bob to the chin, and then add layers that frame the face. Finish this hairstyle with thin bangs.

"This hairstyle is ideal for women over 40," she says, adding that this haircut "will help hide the forehead and any signs of wrinkles or natural aging to look younger."

The experts added that if you can't decide between a full, classic pixie or a slightly longer, layered style, the long pixie will suit you.

"This haircut will be a great choice for those with fine hair as the layers will help add texture and volume, and the short length will keep your hair light and airy," Jean Will added.

