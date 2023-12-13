The stylist showed hairstyles that are suitable for women with any type of face (photo)

If you're looking for a haircut that will be relevant in any season, try a bob. Master hairstylist Justin Hickox has suggested types of this haircut that will suit women with any face type - oval, round, or square.

On his youtube channel, the women's beauty master showed five different variations of the bob that are suitable for different face shapes and hair textures.

Forehead - for short and round faces

This style is considered acceptable for all hair textures and colors, and many stylists have touted it for its anti-aging properties. Hickox says that the twist is best for those with "a longer neck or higher neckline" or if you have "medium to thicker hair texture." It's also better suited to short or round faces, says Hickox, because "if you have a longer face, because of the actual length of your forehead, it can tend to elongate your face even more."

Chin-length bob

This hairstyle "lands roughly at the chin" and is best for those with "longer faces." Hickox notes that "lengths that fall at or very close to the chin" have a "tendency to add a little bit of fullness to your face," he says. Also, if you have a "finer texture," it can make your hair appear thicker.

"Graded" bob - for an oval face

This type of bob differs from the previous two haircuts in that it has a "graduation on the back around the nape of the neck." Hickox notes that this bob has no specific length limit, its name simply comes from the way it is layered. Hickox notes that the graduated bob is well suited for those who want to "emphasize the structure of the cheeks or lift the face a little more." This can be women with oval face shapes, as they tend to reflect different styles and looks due to their desirable and symmetrical shape.

Bob of one length - for any face shape and fine hair

This bob is simply blunt "no layers". Hickox says it's "great if you have medium to fine hair density." He notes that curlier textures may stay away from this cut just because of its tendency to be very full and thick at the bottom. In that case, adding a few layers can be an elegant way to accentuate your waves or curls.

General tips for choosing a bob

Hickox concludes that choosing the right haircut is an important step in creating a stylish and well-groomed look. If you're looking for a haircut that will be relevant in any season, the bob is a great option.

