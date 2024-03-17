What breeds of cats are the best mouse killers: a list

Cats are naturally predatory, so most of them will catch mice if they get into your home. If you live in an area where mice and other rodents are a problem, you may find a cat that will be willing to seek out such prey.

All cats are born with the instinct to chase, but this instinct must also be activated and encouraged by the environment if it is to develop into a skilled hunter. If a cat is really going to kill (or even eat) its prey, this behavior must be taught. Kittens are taught to hunt by their mothers, so if possible, learn more about where the cat came from, PetHelpful experts advise.

A mousetrap cat can be found in a shelter. It does not have to be a purebred animal. Sometimes you can test a cat's interest in hunting by playing with it. If it shows an intense and sustained interest in the toy (chasing, lunging, biting, etc.), it may be a good hunter, but if it doesn't show that interest, it may not have the skills to hunt.

Whether you choose a kitten or an adult cat, look for one that plays fiercely. When kittens play, they hone their skills as little hunters. Breeds of mouse-catching cats

The American Shorthair, British Shorthair, and Ocicat are considered good hunters. Siamese cats are also fond of hunting, as they are known for their excellent agility and high level of activity.

Siberian cats are not averse to hunting either. They have an innate hunting instinct.

Although many cats, regardless of breed, can show impressive skills in catching mice, these breeds especially stand out in this aspect. Thus, if you need a faithful hunter in your home or yard, pay attention to these breeds - they can become your indispensable assistant in the fight against uninvited guests.

