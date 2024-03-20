How to remove bad odors from your washing machine: simple tips that work

You don't have to use harsh chemicals to get rid of the stench from your washing machine. If your washing machine is giving off an unpleasant odor, it could be caused by limescale, mold, or dirt accumulating in various parts of the machine.

Fortunately, there are some easy and affordable ways to eliminate this odor and keep your washing machine clean.

1. Soda crystals and lemon juice:

Pour a glass of baking soda into the washing machine drum. Add a little lemon juice. Pour a glass of white vinegar into the fabric softener compartment. Run a normal wash cycle.

2. White vinegar:

Pour 2 cups of white vinegar into the washing machine drum. Run a normal wash cycle at a high temperature.

3. Baking soda:

Mix 1/4 cup baking soda with 1/4 cup water. Pour the solution into the detergent tank. Run a wash cycle at 40-60 degrees.

4. Clean the machine components:

Dampen a soft cloth or sponge with white vinegar. Clean the drum, detergent drawer and seals. Remove the detergent drawer and clean it separately. If necessary, use a mixture of water and vinegar to remove dirt better.

5. Check the pipes and filter:

Inspect the water pipe to make sure it is not clogged. Clean the filter to remove any trapped dirt residue.

6. Descaling:

Pour a liter of white vinegar into the washing machine drum. Run a long wash cycle at a high temperature.

By cleaning your washing machine regularly, you can prevent unpleasant odors and keep it working for many years.

