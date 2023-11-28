All it takes is a lemon: how to effectively clean your washing machine

A washing machine is an indispensable tool in every home. It helps us keep our clothes and laundry clean.

However, like any appliance, the washing machine needs regular maintenance. Otherwise, mold can form on it, which can lead to a deterioration in the quality of washing and even a machine breakdown.

One effective way to get rid of mold in your washing machine is to use lemon. Citric acid has antiseptic properties and helps remove even the most stubborn dirt.

Here's an easy way to clean your washing machine with lemon:

Pour 2 liters of water into the washing drum and add 2 tablespoons of citric acid, or squeeze the juice of one lemon. Run the washing machine with an empty cycle at a temperature of 90-95 degrees Celsius. After the wash is finished, wipe the drum and the door of the washing machine with a damp cloth.

This method will not only help to get rid of mold but also clean the washing machine from other contaminants such as powder, detergent and dirt residues.

There is also a remedy that will help remove dirt from the laundry compartment where the laundry detergent is put. You need to use the juice of 2 lemons, add 1/2 cup of vinegar and a glass of warm water.

Take out the washing machine drawer and place it in the sink. Rinse it thoroughly and immerse it in the prepared solution.

Soak an old toothbrush in this solution and thoroughly clean the detergent cells. Leave on for 10-20 minutes and then brush thoroughly. Rinse with water and put the drawer back into the machine.

