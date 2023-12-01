A washing machine is an indispensable tool in the household. However, if it is not properly maintained, it can become a source of unpleasant odors and even pose a health hazard.

One of the most common problems faced by washing machine owners is mold. It is formed due to high humidity and the presence of organic matter.

If you notice an unpleasant odor coming out of your washing machine, it could be a sign of mold. MoYo experts have provided tips on how to get rid of this problem.

Experts recommend cleaning your washing machine regularly. After each wash, wipe the rubber cuff and the door. Once a month, run a wash at the maximum temperature with bleach or a powder containing bleach.

Clean your washing machine filters every six months or at least once a year. To do this, turn off the water supply, disconnect the hoses, and remove the filter. Clean it with vinegar or bleach and rinse it thoroughly with water.

Use fabric softener. Fabric softener helps to remove detergent and rinse aid residue, which can be a breeding ground for mold.

If you notice mold in your washing machine, you should remove it as soon as possible. Here are some ways to do it:

Use a vinegar solution. Pour a liter of vinegar into the powder compartment and turn on the wash at the maximum temperature.

Use citric acid. Pour 400 grams of citric acid into the powder compartment and start the wash at the maximum temperature.

Use an antifungal agent. Buy a special antifungal agent in the store and follow the instructions on the package.

Once you have removed the mold, it is important to prevent it from reappearing. To do this, regularly ventilate the bathroom where the machine is located. Do not leave the laundry in the washing machine for a long time. Use a fabric softener.

