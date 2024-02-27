How to effectively clean burnt stainless steel pans without scratching them: expert tips

Stainless steel is the main material found in kitchen equipment such as pots and pans. This cookware is great for various types of cooking, from frying to baking in the oven.

Daily video

However, as with any culinary endeavor, cleaning after use can be a pain. Southern Living experts tell you how to clean stainless steel pots most effectively.

You may also be interested: How to clean pots and pans with baking soda: a useful life hack

Before you start cleaning, there are a few important things to consider. In particular, let the pots and pans cool completely before washing them. Never immerse a hot pan in cold water, as this can cause it to deform.

Check the manufacturer's instructions for specific cleaning recommendations, and always use protective gloves to avoid burns from hot water and detergents.

Three methods for cleaning stainless steel pots and pans:

Method 1: Rinse and soak

Rinse the pan with warm water to remove any food residue.Fill the pan with warm water and soap and leave for 5-15 minutes. Use a soft sponge or cloth to scrub, paying attention to stubborn stains. Rinse the pan thoroughly with warm water. Wipe dry immediately with a soft towel to avoid staining.

Method 2: Boiling with water and baking soda

Fill a saucepan with water and add 2-3 tablespoons of baking soda. Bring the water to a boil and let it simmer for 10-15 minutes. Turn off the heat and let the water cool along with the pan. Use a soft sponge or cloth to clean.Rinse thoroughly with water and wipe dry.

Method 3: Baking soda and vinegar

Sprinkle baking soda on the surface of the pan. Pour a small amount of vinegar (or lemon juice) over the baking soda. Leave on for a few minutes and then clean with a sponge or cloth. Rinse with warm water and pat dry.

Experts advise avoiding using abrasives and steel wool for regular cleaning, as this can damage the surface. Instead, use soft sponges or cloths, and pay attention to the manufacturer's recommendations for the care of your stainless steel cookware.

Earlier, we told you how easy it is to clean pots and pans to perfection.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe toour Telegram channel!