How to wash pots and pans with baking soda: a useful life hack

Over time, household items tend to deteriorate, lose their luster, and sometimes even turn black, moldy, or covered with dirt. This applies to pans, pots, furniture, clothes, and toys.

Daily video

All of these items deteriorate over time and become practically useless. But don't rush to throw them away. The Sante Plus publication has told us about a method that will really give a "second life" to burnt pots and pans.

Read also: How to quickly and easily remove rust stains from the bathtub

If you have pans that have been used a few times because they have started to darken, stain, and become covered with a greasy crust, don't be upset.

To avoid some fatal mistakes, you can use baking soda. It is an outstanding household product, thoroughly cleaning surfaces. It can also be combined with other powerful degreasing ingredients such as white vinegar or lemon juice.

The fact that this white powder is very effective lies in its abrasive nature, which allows for deep cleaning of stubborn stains. Although its use is now democratized to the general public, its effectiveness on more unusual embarrassments such as burnt pans or baking sheets remains little known.

To clean pots and pans from soot and grease, combine white vinegar and baking soda with a quarter cup of water. Pour both ingredients onto the surface to be cleaned and leave both cleaners on for up to 4 hours. Then wipe, and the dishes will have a completely new look.

In addition, greasy stains on dishes can be removed with a simple ball of aluminum foil. Make it medium-sized and start rubbing it all over the surface of the blackened pan or pot.

Beforehand, you need to spray the dishes with a good household cleaner: you can use the one you usually use to wash dishes.

Pour in a few drops of dishwashing liquid, then start rubbing the surface of the pan or pot with a foil ball you made at home. With a little effort and patience, you will see that the result is simply amazing and your pans and pots will be as good as new.

We remind you that a dirty washing machine powder tray is a problem that can significantly affect the quality of washing and the duration of the machine's operation. UAportal has prepared three life hacks to help solve this issue.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!