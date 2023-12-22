Perfect for breakfast: How to make fluffy pancakes with bananas in 15 minutes

Banana pancakes are a delicious and tender dessert that can be prepared for breakfast, lunch or dinner. For their preparation, you need to use ripe bananas, which will be sweeter and softer.

The recipe was shared on the website fayni-recepty. For more flavorful pancakes, you can add the zest of one lemon or orange to the batter. If you want the pancakes to be fluffier, add 1 teaspoon of leavening agent to the batter. To keep the pancakes from sticking, the skillet should be preheated well.

Ingredients:

2 ripe bananas

1 egg

50 ml milk

100 g flour

100 ml of frying oil

Preparation:

Cut the bananas into slices. Heat the milk until warm. In a blender, whisk the bananas, egg and milk until smooth. Gradually add the flour without stopping to whisk. Place banana pancakes on a heated frying pan with oil and fry on both sides until golden. Serve banana pancakes with your favorite toppings: honey, sour cream, jam or condensed milk.

Recipe variants

Banana pancakes with chocolate

Add 2 tablespoons of cocoa powder to the batter.

Banana pancakes with berries

Add 100 g of chopped berries (strawberries, raspberries, currants, etc.) to the batter.

Banana pancakes with nuts

Add 50 g of chopped nuts (walnuts, hazelnuts, almonds, etc.) to the batter.

