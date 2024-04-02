A trick that will allow you to preserve garlic all year round: it will not change its taste and will not lose vitamins

Garlic is not just a culinary ingredient, it is a real treasure in terms of useful properties. But keeping this product fresh for a long time is not easy.

Daily video

Experts have revealed the secrets of preserving this treasure throughout the year. Freezing and salting technologies will be your best allies in the fight for fragrant and healthy garlic.

Also read: Dangerous garlic: who absolutely mustn't eat it

The most effective way to preserve garlic is freezing. This method helps to preserve all the aromatic and taste qualities of this wonderful plant. Simply peel and chop the garlic, place it in an airtight container or bag, and place it in the freezer. After 12 months, you can enjoy fresh garlic as if you just bought it.

An equally effective method is to salt garlic, in this way the garlic will be "preserved". Just grind it up and put it in a jar of salt. Thus, you will be able to save it for a longer period of time and use it as needed. Be sure that the taste and beneficial properties of garlic will remain unchanged.

Experts recommend placing garlic in an airtight container to avoid absorption of other odors by the refrigerator. Also write the date of freezing or salting on the container so that you can use the garlic in time.

If you need to peel a lot of garlic in a short period of time, then learn how to do it easily.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!