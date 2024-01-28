Dangerous garlic: who absolutely must not eat it

BLOG

Everyone has probably heard about the benefits of garlic. First of all, it is remembered when you need to maintain your health - as now, when the cold days have come or during the flu epidemic. After all, garlic has unsurpassed antiviral properties.

The healing substances - phytoncides - contained in it help the body resist infection. The main role is played by allicin, a special compound that is formed when garlic cloves are crushed. It not only kills pathogens, but also has a positive effect on the cardiovascular system, normalizes the gastrointestinal tract, and improves immunity.

In addition, garlic contains vitamins and minerals. It will be useful for you to know that B vitamins are necessary for thick hair and beautiful skin. Beta-carotene helps to preserve vision, and zinc improves the reproductive function of the body.

To preserve the maximum amount of nutrients in garlic, add it to dishes at the end of cooking.

Garlic is considered a bioactive supplement because of the substances that make up its composition. This is both its benefit and harm.

Many people only know about the dangers of garlic because it leaves an unpleasant odor. However, this is not the only harm that this product can cause to the body.

In some diseases, garlic is not recommended: diseases of the kidneys, gastrointestinal tract, duodenum, gastric ulcer and gastritis.

Garlic is also not recommended during pregnancy.

But keep in mind that garlic is not a panacea for diseases. It is an excellent aid in the fight against diseases and is simply a very useful product.

