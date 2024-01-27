Life hack from the chef: How to store garlic in the fridge so it doesn't spoil for months

Garlic is one of the most common ingredients in cooking. It adds flavor and piquancy to dishes. However, garlic can quickly deteriorate if stored improperly.

Chef Jerry James Stone talks about an unusual life hack with vinegar that will help keep garlic fresh for up to 4 months.

Ingredients:

Garlic cloves

White vinegar

A small jar with a lid

Preparation:

Peel the garlic cloves and peel them. Put the garlic cloves in a small jar. Pour white vinegar over the garlic until it is completely covered. Seal the jar with a lid. Store the jar of garlic in the refrigerator.

Tips:

You can use any kind of white vinegar, such as distilled or wine vinegar.

Instead of a jar, you can use an airtight container.

Garlic in vinegar may change color and turn blue or purple. This is normal and does not affect its safety.

After the four-month shelf life, discard the remaining garlic.

Advantages of this method:

Keeps garlic fresh for up to 4 months.

Prevents garlic from spoiling, drying out, and sprouting.

Preserves the aroma and taste of garlic.

