Effective methods to lower blood pressure in 15 minutes without medication: expert advice

High blood pressure, or hypertension, can be a serious problem, as it significantly increases the risk of heart attack, stroke, and other complications.

Fortunately, there are ways to lower blood pressure without medication. These changes in your lifestyle can have a significant impact on your health, writes SELF.

1. Move more: Exercise is one of the most effective ways to lower blood pressure. Try to do moderate exercise such as walking, cycling or swimming for at least 30 minutes a day, 3-5 times a week.

2. Reduce your salt intake: Too much salt in your diet can lead to high blood pressure. Try to limit your salt intake to 2,300 milligrams per day.

3. Eat more fruits and vegetables: they are rich in potassium, which helps lower blood pressure. Try to eat 4-5 servings of fruits and vegetables a day.

4. Avoid alcohol: Alcohol can raise blood pressure. If you drink alcohol, try to limit its consumption.

5. Get enough sleep: Lack of sleep can lead to high blood pressure. Try to sleep 7-8 hours a day.

6. Add probiotics to your diet: These are beneficial bacteria that can help lower blood pressure. You can get probiotics from foods like yogurt, kefir, or sauerkraut.

7. Reduce stress: It can lead to high blood pressure. Find ways to relax, such as yoga, meditation, or breathing exercises.

A hot foot bath will help to quickly lower blood pressure without medication - just immerse your feet in a basin of hot water (about 45°C) to dilate the blood vessels in the extremities and lower the pressure.

Also try breathing exercises - experts advise slow, deep diaphragmatic breathing.

Important:

These lifestyle changes can help lower your blood pressure, but they may not replace medication.

If you have high blood pressure, it is important to see your doctor regularly. Your doctor can help you determine what lifestyle changes are best for you.

