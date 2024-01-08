Snake venom helps: scientists have discovered an effective remedy for high blood pressure

Researchers from the Federal University of São Paulo (EPM-UNIFESP) have discovered that the venom of the South American Cotiara snake (Bothrops cotiara) contains a protein that can help lower blood pressure.

The protein fragment or peptide, called Bc-7a, is functionally similar to the proteins that make up the blood pressure-lowering drug captopril. Captopril and others like it work by inhibiting the activity of an enzyme called angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE), which is important for controlling blood pressure in the body, Newsweek writes.

This discovery could lead to the development of new forms of ACE inhibitor drugs that lower blood pressure. Many of the existing drugs cause unpleasant side effects, including dizziness, coughing, and high blood potassium levels.

The study also shows that 197 proteins were identified in the Cotiara snake venom, 189 of which were found in the venom for the first time.

"Venoms never cease to amaze us. Despite all the technology available, there is still much to learn about these toxins," said Alexander Tashima, co-author of the study and professor at EPM-UNIFESP Medical School.

This is not the first study to identify potential medical applications of snake and spider venom. Previous studies have found that the venom of some snakes and spiders may be useful in treating conditions such as cancer, Parkinson's disease, and Alzheimer's disease.

However, much more research is needed before these spider and snake venom compounds can be used in medicine. Tashima notes that these discoveries emphasize the importance of saving species from extinction, as they may provide us with yet unknown treatments for medical problems.

