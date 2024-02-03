Regular blood pressure measurement is the key to early detection of cardiovascular problems and prevention of serious consequences. Here is a quick guide to the correct procedure and interpretation of the results. TSN writes about it.

What is hypertension?

Hypertension is a condition when blood pressure is higher than normal (140/90 mm Hg). There are three degrees:

1st degree: 140/90 - 160/100 mmHg.

2nd degree: 160/100 - 180/110 mm Hg.

Grade 3: above 180/110 mmHg.

Preparation for measurement:

Avoid eating, smoking and coffee 30 minutes before the procedure.

Rest for 5-10 minutes before the measurement.

Measure the pressure in a sitting position, leaning on the back of a chair.

The arm with the cuff should be on the table, at the level of the heart.

Measurement procedure:

Place the cuff on your bare arm 2-3 cm above the elbow bend.

Fix the cuff with Velcro.

Inflate the cuff to 200 mmHg.

Slowly release the air while listening to the heart sounds.

Record two readings: systolic (when the sounds appear) and diastolic (when they disappear).

Repeat and record the results:

For best accuracy, repeat the measurement 2-3 times with an interval of 1-2 minutes.

Record the results in the pressure diary, indicating the date, time, and how you feel.

Consult a doctor if:

You regularly record high blood pressure (above 140/90 mm Hg).

You feel dizzy, have headaches, shortness of breath.

You have a history of cardiovascular disease.

Remember that blood pressure control is the key to your health. Follow these simple rules to identify problems in time and take action.

