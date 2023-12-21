Honey is a healthy product that has many vitamins and minerals. However, it is important not to overdo it, as this can have negative health consequences.

The daily rate of honey consumption for the elderly is 3-4 teaspoons. Exceeding this rate can lead to problems with the pancreas, as it is responsible for digesting carbohydrates, RadioTrek writes.

Honey is best consumed before lunch so that the body has time to use up the simple carbohydrates it receives during the day.

Nutrition experts recommend eating honey with dairy products, such as cottage cheese or milk. This combination will prevent a sharp rise in blood sugar levels.

Honey can also be useful for gastritis, cholecystitis, and urolithiasis. However, in these cases, it should be consumed with caution and in small quantities.

It is important to remember that honey is a strong allergen. Dark varieties of honey are especially dangerous. If you have any health problems, be sure to consult your doctor before consuming honey.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medications, diagnoses, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

