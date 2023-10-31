How to protect sliced apples from darkening

Sliced apples change color when exposed to air and turn brown after a few minutes. Therefore, the appetizing appearance of the apple is lost and the flavor becomes off.

Just like bananas, pears or avocados, apples change color and are likely to turn brown and lose their bright color. There is also a high probability that they will become soft and tasteless, writes Sante Plus.

How to avoid brown discoloration of apple slices or pieces?

An apple can quickly change color or even turn black after cutting it. This is due to the oxidation of polyphenols used in the fruit. Once cut, the fruit turns brown and loses its appetizing appearance. Fortunately, it is possible to use a liquid that allows you to keep the apple perfect even after prolonged storage. We are talking about lemon juice.

Place the lemon slices in a small container of water and leave it for a few minutes before dipping the apple slices into the liquid. This citrus fruit, which contains citric acid, a good antioxidant, limits oxidation of the fruit and protects it from darkening.

You can also use lemon juice. Pour a tablespoon of lemon juice into a bowl of cold water. Then put the apple slice mixture and let it infuse for 5 minutes, then drain the water and rinse. Place the freshly cut slices in the freezer for greater effectiveness. First, place them on a tray or tray in the freezer for 3 hours and then place them in an airtight plastic bag.

Other tips for keeping apples colorful, firm and juicy

Aside from the lemon juice trick, you can also use other grandma's methods to prevent the apple from oxidizing. With these affordable home remedies and 100% natural ingredients, your apple will retain its original appearance. Here are some examples.

Secure apple slices with a rubber band

This simple and practical tip will not require any additional ingredients. Once you have stopped cutting the apple into strips, all you have to do is assemble and fasten everything together with a rubber band.

Dip the apple slices into salted water

Salt is often used to preserve foods. To keep your apple appetizing even after cutting, use this miracle ingredient that slows oxidation. To do this, pour two teaspoons of salt into a bowl of water before submerging the apple slices. Leave for two minutes before rinsing well.

Use honey on the apple slices

Honey can be used to maintain the good color of apples. This product, rich in antioxidant properties and composed of phenolic compounds, vitamin C and flavonoids, works wonders on your apple. To make it, simply pour a large glass of water into a salad bowl and add two spoons of honey. Then submerge the apple slices and leave to rest for five minutes. Drain the water from the fruit and allow it to dry.

