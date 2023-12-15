What you need to throw away before the New Year's holidays to have a successful start to 2024

The New Year is a time for new beginnings. We set goals, dream about the future and try to become better people. But to succeed, we must first free ourselves from the burden of bad habits and thoughts that prevent us from moving forward.

There are different folk omens and rituals related to cleansing and cleaning the house before the New Year. Some of them should be performed to ensure a happy and successful start of the new year.

According to custom, all unnecessary things were taken out of the house before the New Year. Throwing out old or superfluous things can symbolize the readiness for a new beginning.

Old calendars (signifying the transition from the past to the future) and old non-working clocks should be taken out of the house. It is believed that throwing away old clocks can symbolize "throwing away the past tense".

It is also customary to give away all the things you don't need - dishes, old furniture, clothes, etc.

You should also throw away all damaged crockery - "so that you don't pursue poverty"

According to the teachings of fengshui, before the New Year, you should stop remembering about the past and worry about the future. Live in the present moment and want to become the best version of yourself.

"Feed your limiting thoughts" - don't be perfect, but expect things to go as you plan.

"Comparing yourself to others" is also considered unacceptable. Everyone has their moments of happiness and unhappiness. Learn to define yourself regardless of the people around you.

Don't be afraid to live in the unknown. Make time to live day to day and don't feel obligated to analyze your situation.

Don't cling to relationships that are discouraging to you. If a relationship is bringing you more misery than joy, put a stop to it and start over.

Before the New Year, the important abandonment of bad habits and thoughts is not an easy task, but it is worth it. The New Year is a great time to start your life with a clean slate.

