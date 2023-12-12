2024 is the year of the Green Wooden Dragon according to the Eastern calendar. This animal symbolizes strength, perseverance, and good luck. Therefore, if you want the New Year to be happy, choose clothes in the lucky colors of the Dragon.

Daily video

Emerald green is the main color of the Dragon. It symbolizes prosperity, growth and wealth. Clothes in this color will help you attract good luck in financial matters.

Read also: Christmas Eve 2023: history, traditions, and signs

Yellow is another lucky color of the Dragon. It symbolizes happiness, joy, and success. Wearing clothes in this color will help you feel good and have a positive attitude for the New Year.

White is the color of purity and tranquility. It is also considered the lucky color of the Dragon. Clothes in this color will help you feel confident and calm.

In addition to these basic colors, you can also choose clothes of other colors that are associated with the Dragon. For example, it can be gold, red, blue or black.

Earlier, stylists named hairstyles that make women look younger. Try to choose a hairstyle for the New Year's Eve celebration.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!