The Christmas season is upon us, and that means it's time to decorate the Christmas tree. However, there are certain decorations that should be avoided as they can be dangerous to children and pets, or simply spoil the decorated Christmas tree.

The Santeplusmag publication does not recommend using the following items to decorate your Christmas tree:

Plastic items. Plastic ornaments often look cheap. It is better to choose wooden or paper ornaments.

Too many red decorations. Red is the traditional color of Christmas, but its excess can make the tree too motley. Choose ornaments of different shapes and colors to create a more harmonious composition.

Animal figurines. Animal figurines can frighten small children, especially those who are afraid of animals. It is better to give preference to decorations in the form of Santa Claus, snowman, gifts, etc.

Fragile glass objects. Crystal ornaments are very fragile and can easily break, which can lead to injuries. If you have children or animals, it is better not to use such jewelry.

Pointed or sharp objects. Sharp or pointed objects can injure children or animals. Avoid using them to decorate your Christmas tree.

Old garlands. Old garlands that have burned out bulbs can cause a fire. It is better to use new garlands or battery-operated garlands.

By following these tips, you can decorate your Christmas tree so that it looks beautiful and festive and is safe for everyone in your family.

What is forbidden to hang on the Christmas tree, so as not to distract luck and prosperity

According to folk beliefs, there are a number of decorations that you should not decorate the Christmas tree with.

Plastic ornaments. It is believed that plastic items can attract poverty and bad luck to the house.

Ornaments that are too brightly colored. Too bright colors, such as red or orange, can cause aggression and conflict. It is better to choose calmer and more harmonious shades.

Old and damaged jewelry. It is believed that they can attract negativity into the house.

Do not hang on the Christmas tree ornaments depicting crows, owls, snakes or other predatory animals. These animals are considered symbols of evil and misfortune.

Do not hang ornaments with the shape of a cross or other religious symbols on the tree.

Do not hang on the tree ornaments that have a sharp or unpleasant sound, such as bells or jingle bells. This can scare away good luck.

