You will live longer: experts have named a drink with anti-cancer properties

Reishi mushroom, also known as lingzhi, is a popular Chinese medicinal mushroom used in folk medicine for centuries. It is renowned for its potential healing properties, including anti-cancer, anti-inflammatory, and immunomodulatory properties.

Recent studies have shown that the reishi mushroom may help reduce the risk of certain cancers. For example, one study found that reishi mushroom may help reduce the number and size of tumors in the large intestine, Express writes.

Reishi mushroom can also help improve the quality of life of people already living with cancer. For example, research has shown that reishi mushroom can help increase the activity of the body's white blood cells, which help fight cancer.

Of course, it's important to note that these studies were done on animals or humans with small groups of participants. More studies with larger groups of participants are needed to confirm these findings.

Nevertheless, these studies are encouraging and suggest that reishi mushroom may be beneficial to people who want to live longer and healthier lives.

How to prepare reishi mushroom tea

Preparing reishi mushroom tea is very simple. You can buy reishi mushroom in the form of capsules, powder or whole mushrooms. To prepare reishi mushroom tea, brew 1-2 teaspoons of mushrooms in 1 cup of boiling water. Allow to steep for 10-15 minutes, then strain.

If you are going to take reishi mushrooms, it is important to talk to your doctor. He or she can help you determine if reishi mushrooms are safe for you.

