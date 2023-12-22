There is a risk of getting cancer: experts say why you should not drink hot tea or coffee

A new study shows that drinking very hot beverages such as tea or coffee can increase the risk of esophageal cancer by 90 percent.

The study, conducted in Iran, found that people who drank 700 ml of tea at 60°C (140F) or higher had a 90 percent higher risk of developing esophageal cancer than those who drank beverages at lower temperatures. This is reported by the publication Express.

Esophageal cancer is the uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells in the food pipe (esophagus). This is the tube that carries food from the mouth to the stomach.

The authors of the study, published in the International Journal of Cancer, said their findings "confirm preliminary studies linking hot beverage consumption to an increased risk of esophageal cancer."

The researchers urged people to wait for hot drinks to cool down before drinking them.

"As long as you let your tea cool down a little before drinking it, or add cold milk, then you are unlikely to increase your cancer risk," added Georgina Hill from Cancer Research UK.

