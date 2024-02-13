They have a complicated character! The worst wives by zodiac sign have been named

Most men do not pay attention to their zodiac sign when choosing a soulmate. However, astrologers claim that the date of birth has a huge impact on character and destiny. According to them, the worst wives are Aries, Gemini and Scorpios.

Daily video

Aries

The Aries woman is bold and full of energy. It is impossible to get bored with her. Unfortunately, she can also be stubborn, arrogant and unwilling to compromise. Life with an Aries woman is rarely peaceful, because she has an explosive character. Most often it resembles a roller coaster. Be prepared to argue and fight for your rights.

Gemini

Women of this zodiac sign are very sociable and open, which at some point can start to get in the way. They love adventure and can't sit still. It is difficult for a man to keep up with them. In addition, Gemini women are the most sloppy and constantly forget something. In everyday life, this can be very annoying.

Scorpio

Possessive and jealous Scorpios can cause trouble. They expect the other person to be completely focused on them. Such women also tend to back their partner into a corner. In the beginning of a relationship, this is sweetly perceived as love and devotion. However, over time it just gets tiresome.

As reported UAportal, earlier astrologers named the colors of clothing that will attract good luck in life.

Also among all the natives of the zodiac circle there are two with a tough character - they easily accept challenges and achieve what others can only dream of.