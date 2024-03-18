UAportal has prepared a selection of the best horror movies from 2011 to 2013. From supernatural creatures to psychological thrillers, these films fascinated viewers with their striking plots and eerie scenes.

World War Z

IMDb rating: 7.0/10

Genre: Action, adventure, drama

Country of production: USA, Malta

Running time: 116 minutes

Year: 2013

Lead producer: Brad Pitt

In World War Z, a zombie pandemic spreads across the world, threatening to destroy humanity. Gerry Lane, a former employee of the United Nations, is forced to leave his family and travel around the world to find a cure and save humanity. He must pass through different countries, facing hordes of zombies, to discover the source of the outbreak and find a way to escape the zombies.

The Cabin in the Woods

IMDb rating: 7.0/10

Genre: Fantasy, horror, mystery

Country of production: USA

Duration: 95 minutes

Year: 2011

Lead producer: Joss Whedon

The movie tells the story of a group of friends who go on a weekend getaway to a remote cabin. However, it turns out that they are being manipulated by a secret organization that controls and orchestrates the horrors they encounter. As the night progresses, their ulterior motives are revealed, and the characters are confronted with unimaginable horror and an ancient evil that threatens their very existence.

What We Do in the Shadows

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

Genre: Comedy, horror

Country of production: New Zealand

Running time: 86 minutes

Year: 2014

Lead producer: Taika Waititi

What We Do in the Shadows revolves around the lives of four vampire neighbors who share an apartment in New Zealand. As they struggle to adapt to modern society and deal with everyday life, their centuries-old rivalry with the local werewolves becomes increasingly fierce.

La Cara Oculta

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Genre: Mystery, romance, thriller

Country of production: Colombia, Spain

Duration: 96 minutes

Year: 2011

Main producer: Andrés Calderón

In the movie, a successful orchestra conductor begins a romantic relationship with a beautiful waitress. However, when she mysteriously disappears, her boyfriend becomes the main suspect. Desperate for answers, he uncovers a series of secrets, lies and psychological manipulations that call into question everything he thought he knew about his beloved.

The Conjuring

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Genre: Horror, mystery, thriller

Country of production: USA

Duration: 112 minutes

Year: 2013

Lead producer: Peter Safran

The Conjuring ells the chilling true story of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. The film revolves around their investigation into a sinister force that is terrorizing a family in their remote farmhouse.

As they encounter increasingly terrifying paranormal phenomena, the Warrens have to confront their own fears and fight this relentless force to protect the family trapped in the house.

