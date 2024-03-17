Epic battles and incredible adventures: top 5 best action movies

Films from 2015 to 2019 not only fascinated viewers with exciting action scenes but also depicted complex stories about heroism, self-sacrifice, and resilience. UAportal has prepared a selection of films, each of which marked its own era and fascinated viewers around the world.

John Wick 3

IMDB rating: 7.4

Genre: Action, thriller

Country of production: USA

Duration: 130 minutes

Year of production: 2019

Director: Chad Stahelski

Wanted for a large price on his head, John Wick must overcome the dangers that lie in wait for him at every turn in New York City. Allies and enemies from his past clashes either stand in his way or offer dubious assistance.

Avengers: Endgame

IMDB rating: 8.4

Genre: Action, sci-fi

Country of production: USA

Duration: 181 minutes

Year of production: 2019

Directed by: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

After the universe is reduced to rubble, the surviving mightiest heroes of Earth come together once again to stop the destruction wrought by Thanos. As they make fragile deals and redefine the shadows of their past in a fight against time, the need to sacrifice comes to the fore. The final battle puts them to the test as they strive to make things right.

Mission Impossible: Fallout

IMDB rating: 7.7

Genre: Action, thriller

Country of production: USA

Duration: 147 minutes

Year of production: 2018

Director: Christopher McCurry

A dark cloud of nuclear threat hangs over humanity after a failed mission. The responsibility falls on Ethan Hunt and his team. They pursue it around the world, in the underground of international espionage and within the walls of ancient fortresses.

Mad Max: Fury Road

IMDB rating: 8.1

Genre: Action, adventure

Country of production: Australia

Duration: 120 minutes

Year of production: 2015

Director: George Miller

Max, a wanderer in a post-apocalyptic desert, forms an unexpected alliance with Furiosa, a rebel on a mission. Together they set off on a high-speed chase across the desert, fleeing a clan under tyrannical rule. Resourcefulness and resilience are crucial in this dangerous journey to hope.

Spider-Man: Far From Home

IMDB rating: 7.4

Genre: Action, adventure

Country of production: USA

Duration: 129 minutes

Year of production: 2019

Director: Jon Watts

In an attempt to find a normal life, Peter Parker travels abroad, but the shadow of responsibility returns to him. On the orders of Nick Fury, he faces a confrontation with otherworldly forces. The combination with Mysterio opens up layers of deception, changing Peter's perception of heroism and villainy.

