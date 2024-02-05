Apple's foldable device: It will replace the iPad mini

UAportal revealed that according to reports from Korean publication The Elec, Apple is developing its first foldable device. This innovative product is expected to be the successor to the iPad mini, showing a main display with a diagonal of 7 to 8 inches. While the exact specifications of the display remain unknown at the moment, Samsung and LG have reportedly sent samples of the screens to Apple for testing.

What's known

Unfortunately, detailed information about this new foldable device is limited. As for its expected launch, we can expect it to hit the market somewhere between 2026 and 2027.

Apple is also exploring the prospects of launching another sophisticated device that will have a larger 20.5-inch screen. However, it is important to note that this product will not debut in the near future.

In conclusion, Apple fans can look forward to the company's new foldable device, which aims to revolutionize the market. With its unique screen design and rumors of potential successors to the iPad mini, the company continues to fascinate technology enthusiasts around the world.

