UAportal told you that the long-awaited Honor Magic V2, which is positioned as the lightest and thinnest foldable smartphone on the market, will finally reach Europe. Now its release date has been officially announced.

Price and when to expect it

Honor Magic V2 is scheduled to make its debut on January 26. This event promises to reveal not only the price but also the launch date of the long-awaited device. This gadget can be estimated at 1,599 euros.

What we know

For those who are not familiar with the product, Honor Magic V2 demonstrates a great combination of innovation and engineering sophistication. Being the lightest and thinnest foldable smartphone to date, it presents users with a convenient and sophisticated device.

Screen

It has two LTPO OLED displays with a commendable 120Hz refresh rate. The inner screen expands to an impressive 7.92 inches with a resolution of 2344×2156p and 1600 nits of brightness. The outer screen, on the other hand, has a diagonal of 6.43" and a resolution of 2376×1060p, with a backlight brightness of 2500 nits.

Performance

In terms of performance, the device is powered by an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which promises smooth and efficient operation. In addition, Honor Magic V2 is equipped with a reliable 5000 mAh battery and a 66W charger. The smartphone also stands out for its excellent 16GB of RAM and generous internal storage, which ranges from 256GB to 1TB.

Camera

Honor Magic V2's camera consists of a modern 50MP primary module and 50MP + 20MP secondary modules, which provides impeccable image quality. On the front panel, users are greeted by two 16-megapixel front cameras that improve the quality of selfies.

