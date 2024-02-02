Betrayal, rejection or loss of freedom: the main fears of different zodiac signs are named

Everyone has fears that are closely related not only to their life experiences, but also to their date of birth, astrologers claim. Read here for more details!

Aries

It may seem that Aries are not afraid of anything. However, they suffer from the fear of becoming unemployed and unneeded by anyone.

Taurus

Taurus' biggest fear is change. The natives of the sign are too sensitive and do not want to lose their balance.

Gemini

Gemini's biggest fear is losing their freedom. They are very afraid of being forced to do things they don't like.

Cancer

For Cancer to feel calm and harmonious, he needs to know that he is loved. His main fear is losing the love of his loved ones.

Leo

Lions love to shine. If they are not given attention, it upsets them. Their biggest worry is that someone else will come along who is brighter than they are.

Virgo

Virgo's have too high demands on life and people. That being said, their main fear is that they will not be able to do everything to the highest standard.

Libra

Libras are wise individuals, always striving for balance and harmony. But they are afraid of slipping and losing their balance - no matter what area of life it concerns.

Scorpio

Scorpio, despite his passionate nature, is a faithful partner, and it is important to him that his other half does not betray him. His biggest fear is betrayal.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians are very independent. They are not ready to break themselves and submit to the interests and demands of others. The natives of the sign defend their independence with all their might, and their main fear is to lose it.

Capricorn

Capricorn always knows what it wants to achieve from life. Capricorns set specific, clear goals and objectives for themselves. They are afraid that they will not be able to accomplish what they set out to do.

Aquarius

It is important for Aquarians to be special and achieve their goals in a creative way. Aquarians of the sign realize their uniqueness and are proud of it. Their main fear is becoming ordinary like everyone else.

Pisces

Pisces are dreamy. They are very vulnerable and when they fall in love, they fear rejection more than anything else. This is their main fear.

