The last digit of your birth year will tell you more about you than you think!

Did you know that the last digit of the year of your birth affects your character, life and even your intelligence? At the same time, each number is associated with a certain element of nature, numerologists claim. Read more!

If your year of birth ends with 0-1

Years of birth: 1950, 1960, 2000, 1971, 1981, 2011, etc.

Your element: metal

Metals are usually characterized by hardness. Likewise, people whose birth year ends with the number 0 or 1 are naturally strong and tough. Just as some metals can take different forms, these people have a strong character but also a great ability to adapt. They are ambitious and true to their values.

People born in these years always have to be the first and the best in everything, they do not tolerate failure well and will often stop at nothing to achieve their goals.

If the year of your birth ends with the number 2-3

Birth years: 1952, 1962, 2002, 1973, 1983, 2003, etc.

Your element is water

People whose birth year ends with the number 2-3 are artistic and creative. They are very resourceful individuals who often use their resources to help others. Those born in these years are also very compassionate and empathetic.

Just like their element, water, they always have to be on the move, they can't stand inaction and are very meticulous. They look for even the slightest mistakes and dig into them for hours. Because of this, it is sometimes difficult to get along with them.

If your birth year ends with the number 4-5

Birth years: 1954, 1964, 2004, 1975, 1985, 2005, etc.

Your element is wood

People whose birth year ends with the number 4 or 5 are very competent and confident in their abilities and wisdom. They are happy to share their knowledge and experience, so they are excellent mentors and leaders. Their life experience and wisdom inspire others to make bold decisions in life.

People with numbers 4 or 5 at the end of their birth year have an active social life, but they can also be very possessive. This is how they behave towards their loved ones, even though they would do anything in the world for them.

If your birth year ends with the number 6-7

Birth years: 1956, 1966, 2006, 1977, 1987, 2007, etc.

Your element is fire

People whose birth year ends with the number 6 or 7 are very passionate individuals. Like fire, they are enterprising, impulsive, but also reckless. Their beauty and splendor dazzle everyone around them. They have an innate sensuality that attracts admirers (regardless of gender) from all directions.

When they are in a relationship, it is difficult for their partners to chase away all the suitors. People born in these years often talk too much about nonsense and spend a lot of time figuring out things that are not important.

If your birth year ends with the number 8-9

Your birth years are 1958, 1968, 2008, 1979, 1989, 2009, etc.

Your element is earth

People whose birth year ends with the numbers 8 or 9 are the most emotionally stable. They are reliable, patient, caring and loyal people. They often sacrifice themselves for others, forgetting their own needs. They are logical and pragmatic.

These qualities make them successful in most endeavors they undertake. However, they have trust issues, like to control other people's lives and can be stubborn.

