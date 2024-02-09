New Moon in Aquarius will turn three zodiac signs' lives upside down: here's what's in store for them

The New Moon in Aquarius on February 10, 2024 will bring significant changes that will be very tangible for the three natives of the zodiac circle. Aquarius signifies revolution, innovation and rebellion, so sudden turns will be inevitable.

Daily video

Events on February 10 can turn life upside down. Zodiac signs who will feel the brunt of the February New Moon are likely to feel discomfort. It's time for them to let go of their old beliefs

The need for change during the Aquarius new moon will be undeniable, but it can be difficult to accept. Keep an open mind and prepare space for new experiences. Especially if you're one of the three zodiac signs in the list below.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus will be one of the zodiac signs most affected by February's new moon. The changes may seem overwhelming, but the Universe is pushing you to embrace new experiences for a reason. The New Moon in Aquarius will disrupt your career by presenting you with new challenges or forcing you to change your mind. For a moment, you will lose ground under your feet.

This will help you break free from a situation that no longer serves your growth. It's time to focus on what you need most. Your professional life should sparkle with color again.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You rarely feel like you're out of the spotlight. Unfortunately, the new moon in Aquarius will target your ego. Instead of focusing on yourself, you'll be forced to pay attention to the people in your life. You may even feel like you're just a player in someone else's game.

You will lose control for a moment. Will you be able to handle a supporting role? Whatever happens, don't take it personally. You are still important. However, this time you need to learn from other people's experiences.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be prepared for turbulence. The Moon in your zodiac sign will push you to the depths of your subconscious. You have a huge opportunity to grow and change, but you won't do so until you are free of the past. Break old patterns. Let go of the things that don't align with who you are becoming.

What habits or beliefs feel limiting to you? Uranus' instability during this new moon will definitely affect you. Stick to your new plan by demonstrating the removal of any blockages.

As UAportal reported, earlier astrologers named the colors of clothing that will attract good luck in life.

Also, among all the natives of the zodiac circle there are two with a tough character - they easily accept challenges and achieve what others can only dream of.