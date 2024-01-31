The worst mothers by zodiac sign have been named: there are only four of them

The best mother is the one who loves her child, makes him feel safe, but does not limit him in everything. According to astrologers, not every woman can become a good mother - and it has to do with her zodiac sign.

Gemini

Gemini women have a dual nature. They are not very good at taking care of children, and they do not have the desire to spend time on diapers-unwrapping. Of course, this does not mean that they do not love their children, just that they are not ready to give them a lot of time.

Libra

Libra women are not the best mothers because they like to be in the center of everything. Material possessions are emphasized - they will choose career over time with their child. Their children may feel unwanted, as Libra women will "pay them off" with gifts.

Scorpio

Scorpio women love freedom. They will not be good mothers, as they prefer to take care of themselves exclusively. The thought of having to devote most of their time to a child scares them. They are quite selfish.

Taurus

Taurus women are caring and sensitive, but they lack consistency. If something goes wrong, they quickly become nervous. Natives of the sign most of all value financial independence, so they will definitely not refuse to work, but they can often snap at children.

