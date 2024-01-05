Cupid will forget about them at all: three zodiac signs expect disappointment in love

Love horoscope for January 2024 predicts that not all natives of the zodiacal circle will be able to enjoy romance. Some on the contrary will feel disappointed, because expectations may not come true or someone will break their heart. According to astrologers, the list includes Cancers, Scorpios and Sagittarians.

Daily video

Cancer

Cancer has a very kind heart, but will pay for it in January. The native of the sign can be used by someone he trusts. As a result, Cancer will suffer a lot and by the end of January he will not be able to cope with the feeling of deceived trust. He needs to sort out his head and heart - and the following months will be much easier.

Scorpio

Scorpio has lost someone very important to him by his own volition. Now he should recognize this and try to rectify the situation. However, before Scorpio does this, he will face a January full of sadness and love dilemmas. It is worth thinking about everything calmly and trying to make a plan of action - and at the end of the month there will be a ray of hope.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius will realize that he missed a huge opportunity that fate has given him. Unfortunately, it's too late to go back. He must swallow the bitterness of defeat and try to move forward with the hope of improving his fortunes. In the following months, it will surely be easier for him to find his other half - he will feel his heart beating faster.

As UAportal previously reported, earlier astrologers named the colors of clothing that will attract good luck in life.

Also, among all the natives of the zodiacal circle there are two with a tough character - they easily accept challenges and achieve what others can only dream of.