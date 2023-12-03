Catastrophically incompatible! Couples by zodiac sign whose relationships are doomed to failure are named

Have you ever encountered a situation where you feel like the person in front of you doesn't understand what you are saying to them? Maybe it's because you have completely incompatible zodiac signs. Astrologers believe that Aries and Virgo, for example, simply cannot work together. Besides, they can never be happy as a couple. Read more!

Aries and Virgo

Aries and Virgo can never build a happy relationship. First of all, the energy of the two signs is different. Aries is very fast, Virgo is slow and takes much longer to think over their decisions. Aries is a dreamer, and Virgo stands firmly with both feet on the ground. They just annoy each other.

Taurus and Scorpio

The reason why the relationship between these two zodiac signs is very difficult is one thing: trust. Taurus always needs a lot of trust in a relationship, but Scorpio is unlikely to provide it to the extent that Taurus expects. Taurus always feels like they can't fully trust Scorpio, and Scorpios feel like too much is being asked of them.

Gemini and Aquarius

Gemini and Aquarius are too similar to each other. They both have a free spirit and independent thinking. They both want freedom and a relationship without boundaries. They are both unique in some ways, but... not as a couple. Too much similarity means they drive each other crazy. Unfortunately, in a negative way.

Leo and Sagittarius

Passionate and self-loving Leo demands so much from the relationship that Sagittarius just can't give him. Lions are very selfish and want undivided attention from others. Sagittarius loves freedom, and Leo will never put up with that. No matter how hard Sagittarius tries, he will never be able to live up to Leo's expectations. Because freedom-loving Sagittarius will always choose freedom

Libra and Pisces

There is a very simple reason that can explain why Libra and Pisces don't work out. From the outside, these people may even look compatible. Libras are very outgoing and charismatic. They are always looking for interesting people. But Pisces are strong romantics and very big dreamers. These people very often hover in the clouds and dream of unattainable goals.

The main reason why people of these two zodiac signs cannot be a successful couple is that neither of them is quite "down-to-earth". When both are hovering in the clouds and enjoying life, reality eventually strikes hard blows that they cannot withstand.

Capricorn and Cancer

Capricorn and Cancer's relationship is very complicated from the very beginning. They are completely opposite people, and this is the case when the opposite does not attract, but irritates immensely. Capricorn is a hardworking, passionate and very driven person. Cancers are a little shy, meek, very emotional. There are so many misunderstandings between them that it is often very difficult for them to do something together from the very beginning - they do not understand each other.

Neither Cancer nor Capricorn can give the other what the other expects from him. Capricorn craves freedom, and Cancer wants undivided attention, care and affection. Someone of them will always feel deprived.

