How to remove iodine stains on clothes: 3 effective tips

Do you know how to remove iodine stains from clothes?

Soaking in a vinegar solution

Prepare a mixture of one part vinegar and two parts water in a bowl large enough to completely immerse the stained fabric in it. Soak the clothes for 30 minutes or an hour to allow the vinegar to break down the iodine stains. After soaking, gently brush the stained area with a soft-bristled brush to remove any remaining stains. Wash the garment as usual.

Hydrogen peroxide

Blot the stained area with a clean cloth to remove excess iodine. Apply a small amount of hydrogen peroxide directly to the stain, ensuring complete saturation, and leave it on for a few minutes. Then use a damp cloth to gently blot the stained area. After that, rinse the items under cold water and wash them as usual with laundry detergent.

Lemon juice and sunlight

Apply freshly squeezed lemon juice to the iodine stain and place the item in direct sunlight for several hours. Citric acid in combination with ultraviolet rays effectively whitens and removes iodine stains. After that, the clothes should be rinsed in cold water and then washed as usual.

