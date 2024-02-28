How to remove stains from children's clothes without chemicals: effective methods

Many parents are looking for gentle and natural ways to remove stains from their children's clothes without using harsh chemicals. UAportal has shared some tips that will come in handy.

Vinegar and baking soda

Apply vinegar to the stained area and leave it for a few minutes, then blot the stain with a damp cloth. After that, sprinkle baking soda over the vinegar and leave it on for a few more minutes before rinsing the garment with cold water.

Hydrogen peroxide and laundry soap

Mix equal parts of hydrogen peroxide and laundry soap, apply the mixture to the stained area, and then gently brush it out. You will be able to remove stubborn stains such as blood or ink effectively while being gentle on the fabric.

Baking soda and vinegar

First, sprinkle baking soda on the stained area to loosen the stain, then blot it with a cloth. Apply a mixture of water and vinegar to the stain – this can work effectively for a variety of stains without aggressive chemicals coming into contact with the fabric.

